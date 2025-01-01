Black Kids Travel
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Black Kids Travel

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Black Kids Travel

Our mission

Black Kids Travel empowers students and community leaders through cultural immersion experiences across Africa. Their mission is to enhance understanding of history and identity while fostering global awareness and leadership in the next generation.
More ways to support us
Global Storytellers: Supplies & Creative Tools
Donation
Global Storytellers: Supplies & Creative Tools
Global Storytellers is a cultural and media training residency for high school students from under-resourced communities ending with an international trip where students create their own travel film.Your donation helps equip the next generation of storytellers.Your donation helps provide:Cameras, mics & SD cardsTravel backpacksNotebooks, journals & pensHeadphonesLaptops & editing softwareBooks for cultural educationWorkshop & classroom materialsThese tools give young storytellers real opportunities to grow creatively and academically.
Donate today
Donation
BKT Emergency Relief Fund
When Crisis Strikes, We Stand TogetherDisaster doesn’t send a warning. It tears through communities, leaving heartbreak and rubble behind.But where devastation tries to divide, we choose to unite. The BKT Emergency Relief Fund is about showing up when it matters most — offering immediate aid, support, and hope to our communities facing the unimaginable. Your donation helps rebuild homes, restore dignity, and remind people they are not alone, even in their darkest hour.It’s about humanity. It’s about solidarity. It’s about being the light when the world goes dark.Stand with us. Stand with them.
Donate today

Our website

https://blackkidstravel.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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