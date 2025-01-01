Membership

SPOTLight Legacy & Impact Club

BLINC Legacy & Impact Club — Monthly MembershipFounded by Nik Harris and G Wright, Black LGBTQ+ Liberation, Inc. (BLINC) was created to serve South Florida’s Black LGBTQ+ community by providing programming, resources, and spaces that empower people to be bold in their truth, limitless in their purpose, and in control of their lives.Both masculine-presenting, gender-non-conforming attorneys, Nik and G understand firsthand the challenges of living authentically in a world that often resists it. From this shared experience, BLINC was born—not just as an organization, but as a community rooted in empathy, advocacy, and joy. At its heart, BLINC exists because we want our people to thrive—and to be happy while doing so.The BLINC Legacy & Impact Club is a monthly membership that directly supports this nonprofit mission. Members play an essential role in sustaining BLINC’s work to uplift and connect BIPOC LGBTQ+ communities through art, advocacy, and access. Monthly contributions help fund programs, creative initiatives, and community resources that meet people where they are and support them on their journey forward.BLINC envisions a world where BIPOC LGBTQ+ people are safe, seen, and free—where joy leads, creativity thrives, and community flourishes through collective work and shared purpose. The Legacy & Impact Club is an invitation to be part of building that world.Because when we invest in our people,we don’t just create impact—WE CREATE LEGACY!