Black Muslims Now Collective Inc

Donation

Invest in Black Muslims Now

🖤💛 Invest in Black Muslims Now 💛🖤As-salaamu ‘alaykum 🌙Your gift to Black Muslims Now helps sustain programs and spaces dedicated to uplifting, connecting, educating, and advocating for Black Muslims across NYC and beyond.Through initiatives like THE NOW — our Black Muslim digital event planner, our Black Muslim Expert Series, 🎙️ arts & culture programming 🎨, 🎬 film club, 🌿 outdoor club, 🗳️ voter outreach & civic education efforts, ✊🏾 political advocacy, 🚨 emergency preparedness & response work, 🤝 mutual aid initiatives, and community service projects—including 🍽️ food distribution, 👕 clothing drives, and 🎒 back-to-school support—we are building visibility, safety, connection, and collective power for Black Muslims.We also create intentional social gatherings and safe spaces where Black Muslims can come together to build community, grow, heal, network, and simply enjoy being with one another. 🫂Every contribution helps support local organizers, educators, gathering spaces, programming costs, community outreach, and the long-term sustainability of this grassroots, community-centered work.💛 Give once or monthly to invest in the future of Black Muslims Now and help us continue building spaces where Black Muslims are seen, heard, supported, and empowered.Jazak’Allah khair for investing in Black Muslims Now. 🤲🏾