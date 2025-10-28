Blacksburg New School Inc

Blacksburg New School Inc

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Our mission

Blacksburg New School Inc fosters progressive, hands-on learning, emphasizing creative and critical thinking through problem-solving, project-based learning, and community engagement to enrich educational experiences for students.
Past events
Past events
Smart & Safe: Internet Safety for Families
Event
Smart & Safe: Internet Safety for Families
Oct 28, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EDT
2500 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060, USA
More ways to support us
BNS Chocolate Party
Donation
BNS Chocolate Party
$2,102 of $10,000 goal
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BNS Dedication Bricks
Custom
BNS Dedication Bricks
Our Dedication Brick Project gives families, alumni, and friends of BNS the opportunity to create a lasting tribute while supporting the school. Personalized bricks will form a new walkway connecting the front of the Purple (middle school) building to our existing sidewalk.How It WorksEach engraved brick will become part of the new walkway, celebrating the people and memories that make our school community special. Proceeds from the project directly support the ongoing funding and operations of Blacksburg New School.Brick OptionsStandard Brick – $175Personalized 4x8" brick installed in the walkway.Replica Tile – $25A small keepsake tile with your same inscription to display at home or gift to a loved one.Ordering InformationThis is an ongoing project and bricks can be purchased anytime. Orders are placed in groups of 10 or more bricks. If you would like a brick but would like to pay by check, please reach out to our fundraising chair at [email protected]
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Community Partnership - Yearbook
Custom
Community Partnership - Yearbook
Yearbook sponsorship helps keep the cost of the BNS yearbook as low as possible for our families. By offsetting production expenses, we can make this special keepsake more affordable for our school community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will promote your business in our yearbook. Your business logo (in full color!) will be included on our Sponsor Recognition page in our yearbook, so that all of our families will know the local businesses that helped to underwrite the cost of the yearbook.
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Our website

https://www.blacksburgnewschool.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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