Blacksburg New School Inc

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Community Partnership - Yearbook

Yearbook sponsorship helps keep the cost of the BNS yearbook as low as possible for our families. By offsetting production expenses, we can make this special keepsake more affordable for our school community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will promote your business in our yearbook. Your business logo (in full color!) will be included on our Sponsor Recognition page in our yearbook, so that all of our families will know the local businesses that helped to underwrite the cost of the yearbook.