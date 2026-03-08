Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.

Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.

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Our mission

The Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club unites local residents to uphold Republican and Constitutional values, advocating for community safety, fiscal restraint, and election integrity through education and engagement with elected officials.
Past events
Past events
BORC Person of the Year - 2026: Patricia Castelli !
Event
BORC Person of the Year - 2026: Patricia Castelli !
Mar 8, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
54 NY-303, Tappan, NY 10983, USA
More ways to support us
Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.'s Memberships
Membership
Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.'s Memberships
BORC is a community-based organization of local residents who share core Republican and Constitutional principles — including local control and fiscal restraint, and who are working to maintain the safety and suburban character of our community. We hope to achieve these goals by educating both our membership and the public on local and National issues affecting our community, by advocating our concerns to elected officials, and by working to ensure the integrity of elections.We hope you join us. BORC is open to all residents of Blauvelt, Orangeburg and the surrounding communities who share our goals. Together we’re stronger!
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Frank Fornario Scholarship Holiday Wreath Fundraiser
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Frank Fornario Scholarship Holiday Wreath Fundraiser
Welcome to our online Holiday Wreath Fundraiser to support the Frank A. Fornario, Sr. Scholarship Fund.Every purchase you make directly supports the Scholarship that will be awarded to a deserving high school senior for their commitment to further their studies in law, political science, history, public policy or Constitutional Studies.By purchasing a Holiday Wreath, you directly support our next generation of leaders who share Frank's passion.Thank you for your support!Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.
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BORC Mothers' Day Plant Sale
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BORC Mothers' Day Plant Sale
Welcome to our online Mothers' Day Plant Sale!Every purchase you make directly supports the Frank A. Fornario, Sr. Scholarship Fund. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for yourself and to gift this Mothers' Day.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goal of awarding a high school Senior a scholarship in the name of Frank A. Fornario, Sr., former Rockland County Legislator and resident of Blauvelt. Orders must be received by April 22. Pick up will be in Blauvelt on May 7 and 8. Location in Blauvelt will be provided. (Delivery upon special request - (914) 907-7193 )Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! Wayne A. Gavioli, PresidentBlauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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