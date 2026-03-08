Frank Fornario Scholarship Holiday Wreath Fundraiser
Welcome to our online Holiday Wreath Fundraiser to support the Frank A. Fornario, Sr. Scholarship Fund.Every purchase you make directly supports the Scholarship that will be awarded to a deserving high school senior for their commitment to further their studies in law, political science, history, public policy or Constitutional Studies.By purchasing a Holiday Wreath, you directly support our next generation of leaders who share Frank's passion.Thank you for your support!Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.