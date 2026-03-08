Blauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.

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BORC Mothers' Day Plant Sale

Welcome to our online Mothers' Day Plant Sale!Every purchase you make directly supports the Frank A. Fornario, Sr. Scholarship Fund. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for yourself and to gift this Mothers' Day.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goal of awarding a high school Senior a scholarship in the name of Frank A. Fornario, Sr., former Rockland County Legislator and resident of Blauvelt. Orders must be received by April 22. Pick up will be in Blauvelt on May 7 and 8. Location in Blauvelt will be provided. (Delivery upon special request - (914) 907-7193 )Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! Wayne A. Gavioli, PresidentBlauvelt-Orangeburg Republican Club, Inc.