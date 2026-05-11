Blood Cancer United
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Our mission
Blood Cancer United raises funds for research and support for individuals affected by blood cancer. Through events like the Banana Ball, they aim to make a significant impact on the lives of those battling these diseases.
Past events
Past events
Event
Driving for a Cure
May 11, 8:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
2400 N Tallgrass St, Wichita, KS 67226, USA
Event
Country For A Cure
May 2, 5:30 - 11:00 PM CDT
10815 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209, USA
Raffle
Banana Ball Ticket Drawing
Apr 10, 4:00 AM - Apr 23, 7:00 PM CDT
Our website
https://pages.lls.org/voy/mid/wichita26/jessbeal
Contact information
[email protected]
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