Blue Crush Aquatic Club

Blue Crush Aquatic Club

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Our mission

Blue Crush Aquatic Club fosters a love for swimming and water sports, providing a supportive environment for athletes of all ages to develop their skills, build confidence, and promote teamwork while encouraging a healthy lifestyle through aquatic activities.
More ways to support us
Blue Crush Aquatic Club's Merch Shop
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Blue Crush Aquatic Club's Merch Shop
You all asked for the opportunity to order Blue Crush merch and that opportunity is here! Welcome to our online spring fundraiser and merch order for Blue Crush. The more you order, the more the club gets. We anticipate that at least 30% of sales will come directly back to the club. The store closes April 22nd.Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you, your family and friends.Thank you for supporting Blue Crush!Happy shopping! 🌟Items will be delivered at practice ~2-3 weeks after the store closes.Blue Crush Aquatic ClubIf you feel so inclined and are able (not necessary), consider giving a % to Zeffy at check out in order to support this platform that is fee free for non-profits like Blue Crush.
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Blue Crush Merch
Donation
Blue Crush Merch
Hi there, Link to purchase extra Blue Crush Merch!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.nwbcac.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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