Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Inc

Boise Timbers UPSL Season Tickets
Lock in your Boise Timbers UPSL season tickets and be there for every home match ⚽. Watch quality soccer, support local players, and share the experience with family and friends.Your tickets help strengthen a positive, competitive environment where youth can grow as players and teammates. Reserve your seats today and stand behind the Boise Timbers community all season long!Home Game Schedule (Subject to Change):April 12th 1:00 PM @ NNUApril 9th 1:00 PM @ NNUMay 9th 1:00 PM @ NNUMay 24th 1:00 @ NNUMay 31st 1:00 PM @ NNUJune 14th 1:00 PM @ NNUTBD:June 20th/21st UPSL PlayoffsJune 27th/28th UPSL Playoffs**KIDS 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE**SCHEDULE AND RESULTS UPDATESThank you to our Sponsor