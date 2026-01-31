Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Inc
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Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Inc

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Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Inc

Our mission

BTT is Idaho’s longest-running youth soccer organization, providing year-round recreational and competitive programs since 1986. We develop athletes on and off the field while supporting our community through outreach and scholarships.
Past events
Past events
Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Car Raffle
Raffle
Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Car Raffle
Jan 31, 6:00 AM - May 9, 9:45 AM MDT
More ways to support us
BTT Legacy Scholarship and Club Donation
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BTT Legacy Scholarship and Club Donation
$0 of $10,000 goal
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Boise Timbers UPSL Season Tickets
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Boise Timbers UPSL Season Tickets
Lock in your Boise Timbers UPSL season tickets and be there for every home match ⚽. Watch quality soccer, support local players, and share the experience with family and friends.Your tickets help strengthen a positive, competitive environment where youth can grow as players and teammates. Reserve your seats today and stand behind the Boise Timbers community all season long!Home Game Schedule (Subject to Change):April 12th 1:00 PM @ NNUApril 9th 1:00 PM @ NNUMay 9th 1:00 PM @ NNUMay 24th 1:00 @ NNUMay 31st 1:00 PM @ NNUJune 14th 1:00 PM @ NNUTBD:June 20th/21st UPSL PlayoffsJune 27th/28th UPSL Playoffs**KIDS 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE**SCHEDULE AND RESULTS UPDATESThank you to our Sponsor
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Legacy Golf Scramble Raffle 2026
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Legacy Golf Scramble Raffle 2026
Enter the Legacy Golf Scramble Raffle 🎟️ and help Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club keep players on the field and growing in the game we all love.Each raffle ticket is $10; processing fees will apply.Click to add your tickets for each item you would like entered into the raffle.Your raffle purchase supports our youth soccer scholarship programs, coaching education, facilities, and player development for players of all ages and skill levels. Every ticket helps us build a positive soccer community!You do not need to be present at the Legacy Golf Scramble to win. Winners will have 48 hours to claim their prize.Raffle Closes on April 9th at 2:00 PM MST.Good luck and thank you for your support!
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Our website

https://boisetimbersthorns.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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