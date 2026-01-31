Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club Inc

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Legacy Golf Scramble Raffle 2026

Enter the Legacy Golf Scramble Raffle 🎟️ and help Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club keep players on the field and growing in the game we all love.Each raffle ticket is $10; processing fees will apply.Click to add your tickets for each item you would like entered into the raffle.Your raffle purchase supports our youth soccer scholarship programs, coaching education, facilities, and player development for players of all ages and skill levels. Every ticket helps us build a positive soccer community!You do not need to be present at the Legacy Golf Scramble to win. Winners will have 48 hours to claim their prize.Raffle Closes on April 9th at 2:00 PM MST.Good luck and thank you for your support!