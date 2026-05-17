Bold Leadership Network
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Bold Leadership Network

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Bold Leadership Network

Our mission

Bold Leadership Network empowers underrepresented leaders through training, mentorship, and community building, fostering inclusive leadership to drive social change and equity in various sectors.
Past events
Past events
BOLD Affinity Meeting (May 2026)
Event
BOLD Affinity Meeting (May 2026)
May 17, 5:30 - 6:30 PM EDT
701 Easley Bridge Rd STE 6070, Greenville, SC 29611, USA
2026 BOLD Celebration of Excellence in Education Gala
Event
2026 BOLD Celebration of Excellence in Education Gala
May 3, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
300 College St, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
BOLD Affinity Meeting (March 2026)
Event
BOLD Affinity Meeting (March 2026)
Mar 1, 5:30 - 6:30 PM EST
701 Easley Bridge Rd STE 6070, Greenville, SC 29611, USA
More ways to support us
BOLD Leadership Network's Memberships
Membership
BOLD Leadership Network's Memberships
Welcome to the BOLD Leadership Network—a community built for leaders who are unapologetically committed to equity, purpose, and transformation. Whether you’re an educator, entrepreneur, advocate, or creative, BOLD is a space where your voice matters and your leadership is nurtured. This network was born from the belief that when traditionally marginalized professionals—especially Black leaders—are empowered with tools, connections, and authentic spaces, we don’t just lead differently—we change systems.We are honored to witness the brilliance that emerges when our members show up fully, share freely, and grow boldly. This new tiered membership model is a reflection of your feedback, your needs, and our long term vision. It’s designed to meet you where you are and elevate your impact. Whether you’re joining to build community, access coaching, share your story, or spark systemic change—we’re glad you’re here. Let’s lead the way, together.
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Five Years of Impact. A Lifetime of Change.
Donation
Five Years of Impact. A Lifetime of Change.
At the BOLD Leadership Network, we believe that leadership isn’t a title—it’s an action. Our mission is to transform untapped potential into community-shifting power. We don’t just talk about change; we build the infrastructure that allows visionaries to break through barriers and lead with confidence.Choose Your Impact LevelAs we conclude our month-long celebration, we invite you to invest in the next five years of BOLD. Whether it’s $5 or $50,000, every digit makes a difference.Level Investment & The ImpactThe Spark--$5Provides essential workshop materials for one emerging leader.The Momentum--$50Supports two educators to attend one BOLD event.The Breakthrough--$500Supports a monthly stipend for five college students.The Foundation--$5,000Powers a year of BOLD events, including Affinity Sessions and Mixers.The Legacy--$50,000Establishes a permanent endowment to ensure BOLD persists for generations.What Makes BOLD Different?While many organizations focus on a single sector, BOLD has evolved into a cross-industry ecosystem. We started with educators, but we realized that leadership gaps exist everywhere—from the classroom to the boardroom to the community center.We are Rooted in Community: From our 501(c)(3) outreach in local churches to our partnerships with The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, we meet leaders exactly where they are.We Build Legacies, Not Just Careers: Through our scholarship programs and national contracts, we are actively solving the leadership and teacher retention crisis.We are Intergenerational: We support everyone from the "emerging leader" (The Spark) to the college student needing a stipend (The Breakthrough), ensuring the pipeline of talent never runs dry.Why Your Support Matters NowThe last five years were about proving the concept. The next five years are about scaling the impact. When you give to BOLD, you aren't just making a donation; you are fueling a movement that ensures leadership spaces are accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. Whether it is providing materials for a single workshop or establishing a permanent endowment, your contribution ensures that BOLD action persists for generations to come.Every dollar you invest helps us sustain the momentum we’ve built together. Help us continue to empower the visionaries who will shape our collective future.BOLD Leadership Network
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Your Partnership Powers Excellence: Sponsor the BOLD Celebration of Excellence
Donation
Your Partnership Powers Excellence: Sponsor the BOLD Celebration of Excellence
Your sponsorship fuels bold, diverse leadership. When you give to the BOLD Gala 🎉, you’re investing in leaders who are ready to confront inequity and move their communities toward lasting change.Your partnership helps provide leadership training, community dialogues, and advocacy tools for underrepresented leaders. What sets the BOLD Leadership Network apart is our commitment to celebrating excellence while simultaneously investing in it. We honor those who are already making an impact (educators, students, and community leaders) while also creating pathways for future success.Our annual Celebration of Excellence in Education Gala is more than an event—it is a movement. It is where recognition meets opportunity, where stories inspire action, and where community members come together to fuel a shared vision for a brighter future.Complete this form to select your sponsorship level and confirm your support for the Bold Leadership Network’s work toward equity and justice. 💡
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Our website

https://www.boldleadershipnetwork.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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