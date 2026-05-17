Donation

Five Years of Impact. A Lifetime of Change.

At the BOLD Leadership Network, we believe that leadership isn’t a title—it’s an action. Our mission is to transform untapped potential into community-shifting power. We don’t just talk about change; we build the infrastructure that allows visionaries to break through barriers and lead with confidence.Choose Your Impact LevelAs we conclude our month-long celebration, we invite you to invest in the next five years of BOLD. Whether it’s $5 or $50,000, every digit makes a difference.Level Investment & The ImpactThe Spark--$5Provides essential workshop materials for one emerging leader.The Momentum--$50Supports two educators to attend one BOLD event.The Breakthrough--$500Supports a monthly stipend for five college students.The Foundation--$5,000Powers a year of BOLD events, including Affinity Sessions and Mixers.The Legacy--$50,000Establishes a permanent endowment to ensure BOLD persists for generations.What Makes BOLD Different?While many organizations focus on a single sector, BOLD has evolved into a cross-industry ecosystem. We started with educators, but we realized that leadership gaps exist everywhere—from the classroom to the boardroom to the community center.We are Rooted in Community: From our 501(c)(3) outreach in local churches to our partnerships with The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, we meet leaders exactly where they are.We Build Legacies, Not Just Careers: Through our scholarship programs and national contracts, we are actively solving the leadership and teacher retention crisis.We are Intergenerational: We support everyone from the "emerging leader" (The Spark) to the college student needing a stipend (The Breakthrough), ensuring the pipeline of talent never runs dry.Why Your Support Matters NowThe last five years were about proving the concept. The next five years are about scaling the impact. When you give to BOLD, you aren't just making a donation; you are fueling a movement that ensures leadership spaces are accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. Whether it is providing materials for a single workshop or establishing a permanent endowment, your contribution ensures that BOLD action persists for generations to come.Every dollar you invest helps us sustain the momentum we’ve built together. Help us continue to empower the visionaries who will shape our collective future.BOLD Leadership Network