Boost Athletics Foundation

Boost Athletics Foundation

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Our mission

Boost Athletics Foundation empowers rural youth in Oklahoma by building state-of-the-art athletic facilities and providing access to quality coaching and training programs, ensuring all young athletes can reach their full potential, regardless of location.
Past events
Past events
120 INCH PROJECTOR RAFFLE!
Raffle
120 INCH PROJECTOR RAFFLE!
Apr 9, 4:00 PM - May 7, 8:00 PM CDT
Boost Athletics Foundation's October Raffle
Raffle
Boost Athletics Foundation's October Raffle
Oct 1, 4:00 PM - Oct 30, 5:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Boost Athletics Foundation Memberships 2026
Membership
Boost Athletics Foundation Memberships 2026
Give Your Young Athlete a BOOST!Want more training time for your child? BOOST Athletics Foundation is the perfect add-on to your local club membership—giving young athletes ages 4–15 extra access to professional-grade facilities and equipment.Membership Requirements:Your child must be a member of another local athletics club (wrestling, baseball, football, etc.)BOOST is here to help your athlete get ahead—no club competition, just more opportunity!Membership Options:Basic Membership: $25/month — Facility access every day, 5am–9pm (batting cages not included)Batting Cage Add-On: +$24/month (total $49/month) — 1-30 minute batting cage session per day.Batting Cage-Only Membership: $35/month — 1-30 minute batting cage session per day, no facility accessFamily Membership: $64/month (facility only) or $99/month (with batting cages) — All your kids, one price!Why BOOST?Early morning to late evening accessProfessional, multi-sport equipmentSafe, supportive environmentFlexible, affordable options for familiesLevel up your athlete’s training. Join BOOST today!Questions? Message us for details or to schedule a tour!
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HELP LILLIAN GET TO NATIONALS
Donation
HELP LILLIAN GET TO NATIONALS
$0 of $1,250 goal
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580795720513

Contact information

[email protected]
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