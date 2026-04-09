Membership

Boost Athletics Foundation Memberships 2026

Give Your Young Athlete a BOOST!Want more training time for your child? BOOST Athletics Foundation is the perfect add-on to your local club membership—giving young athletes ages 4–15 extra access to professional-grade facilities and equipment.Membership Requirements:Your child must be a member of another local athletics club (wrestling, baseball, football, etc.)BOOST is here to help your athlete get ahead—no club competition, just more opportunity!Membership Options:Basic Membership: $25/month — Facility access every day, 5am–9pm (batting cages not included)Batting Cage Add-On: +$24/month (total $49/month) — 1-30 minute batting cage session per day.Batting Cage-Only Membership: $35/month — 1-30 minute batting cage session per day, no facility accessFamily Membership: $64/month (facility only) or $99/month (with batting cages) — All your kids, one price!Why BOOST?Early morning to late evening accessProfessional, multi-sport equipmentSafe, supportive environmentFlexible, affordable options for familiesLevel up your athlete’s training. Join BOOST today!Questions? Message us for details or to schedule a tour!