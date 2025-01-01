Boy Scout Troop 235

Membership

Troop 235 Annual Membership Dues

Hello Scout Families,The Annual Troop Dues of $150.00 are due by January 31st. Please submit your payment below and be sure to enter your scouts’ information at checkout. Reminder: This amount is separate from the National recharter dues, which are billed directly to you at the time of your Scout’s renewal. For details on youth and adult rechartering dues, visit: https://www.capefearscouting.org/recharter NOTE: You will be asked to make an "optional" donation at checkout. To opt out, complete the following steps from the Summary Section:Click on the down arrow to expand the drop down menuSelect "Other"Enter "$0.00" in the contribution fieldConfirm your total only includes the required amount being paidIf you have any questions, contact Sue Johnson.Thank you