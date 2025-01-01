Boy Scout Troop 235
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Boy Scout Troop 235

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Boy Scout Troop 235

Our mission

Boy Scout Troop 235 empowers youth through outdoor adventures, skill development, and community service, fostering leadership and character in young scouts while promoting teamwork and respect for nature.
More ways to support us
Troop 235 Annual Membership Dues
Membership
Troop 235 Annual Membership Dues
Hello Scout Families,The Annual Troop Dues of $150.00 are due by January 31st. Please submit your payment below and be sure to enter your scouts’ information at checkout. Reminder: This amount is separate from the National recharter dues, which are billed directly to you at the time of your Scout’s renewal. For details on youth and adult rechartering dues, visit: https://www.capefearscouting.org/recharter NOTE: You will be asked to make an "optional" donation at checkout. To opt out, complete the following steps from the Summary Section:Click on the down arrow to expand the drop down menuSelect "Other"Enter "$0.00" in the contribution fieldConfirm your total only includes the required amount being paidIf you have any questions, contact Sue Johnson.Thank you
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Troop 235 Events or Planned Trips
Donation
Troop 235 Events or Planned Trips
If you’d like to make a payment for any Scout event or trip—such as Summer Camp, monthly campouts, skiing, the Court of Honor ceremony, Venture outings, and more—please enter the amount and complete this form.PLEASE NOTE: You will be asked to make an "optional" donation at checkout. To opt out, complete the following steps from the Summary Section:Click on the down arrow to expand the drop-down menuSelect "Other"Enter "$0.00" in the contribution fieldConfirm your total only includes the required amount being paidClick "Buy"If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] you.
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Troop 235 Payment Option
Donation
Troop 235 Payment Option
Hello Troop Families,Please use this form to submit payments to Troop 235. This includes monetary donations, reimbursements owed to the troop, and other applicable payments for those who are unable to use Zelle. PLEASE NOTE: You will be asked to make an "optional" donation at checkout. To opt out, complete the following steps from the Summary Section:Click on the down arrow to expand the drop-down menuSelect "Other"Enter "$0.00" in the contribution fieldConfirm your total only includes the required amount being paidIf you have any questions, please contact Sue Johnson at 910.431.2174 or [email protected] Thank you.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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