SCOUTS OF AMERICA SILICON VALLEY MONTEREY BAY COUNCIL
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SCOUTS OF AMERICA SILICON VALLEY MONTEREY BAY COUNCIL

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SCOUTS OF AMERICA SILICON VALLEY MONTEREY BAY COUNCIL

Our mission

Scouts Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, empowers youth through outdoor adventures, leadership training, and community service, fostering personal growth and lifelong values in a supportive environment.

Past events
Past events
Mt. Madonna Camping Trip 2026
Event
Mt. Madonna Camping Trip 2026
Apr 17, 4:00 PM - Apr 19, 10:00 AM PDT
7850 Pole Line Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA
More ways to support us
Annual Pack 516 Dues/Membership
Membership
Annual Pack 516 Dues/Membership
Hello Pack 516 Families,Annual membership dues help support the ongoing operations and activities of Pack 516 in Aromas. These funds contribute to program supplies, awards, events, and overall pack expenses throughout the year. All scout membership dues are due by June 1st of each year. Each scout must pay annual dues, so if you have more than one scout, please submit payment accordingly.We ask each family to submit their annual dues through the link below. Your support helps ensure we can continue to provide a fun, engaging, and high-quality scouting experience for all of our scouts.Thank you for being a part of Pack 516!— Pack 516 Leadership
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Donate to Aromas Pack 516
Donation
Donate to Aromas Pack 516
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA 55 SILICON VALLEY MONTEREY BAY COUNCIL, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://pack516aromas.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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