SCOUTS OF AMERICA SILICON VALLEY MONTEREY BAY COUNCIL

Annual Pack 516 Dues/Membership
Hello Pack 516 Families,Annual membership dues help support the ongoing operations and activities of Pack 516 in Aromas. These funds contribute to program supplies, awards, events, and overall pack expenses throughout the year. All scout membership dues are due by June 1st of each year. Each scout must pay annual dues, so if you have more than one scout, please submit payment accordingly.We ask each family to submit their annual dues through the link below. Your support helps ensure we can continue to provide a fun, engaging, and high-quality scouting experience for all of our scouts.Thank you for being a part of Pack 516!— Pack 516 Leadership