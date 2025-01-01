Boys To Leaders Foundation
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Our mission
Boys To Leaders Foundation empowers young men through leadership training and mentorship, fostering personal growth and community engagement to help them become impactful leaders in their communities.
Events
Events
Event
Tea and Tour/Women of Impact
Jun 13, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
1003 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Annual Fundraiser & Scholarship Reception
Jul 15, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
1 Crest Dr, West Orange, NJ 07052, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.boystoleadersfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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