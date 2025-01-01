Donation

Be a Spark of Change for Brain Injury Recovery

BrainSparx is a nonprofit on a mission to transform the lives of individuals recovering from concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).Your donation directly supports our free community support groups, statewide mentorship program, awareness campaigns, and vital recovery resources for those navigating the often-isolating journey of brain injury.Every contribution—no matter the size—makes a difference. Whether you’re helping us keep our programs free, fund future events, or reach more individuals in need, you’re part of a growing movement of hope and healing.💡 BrainSparx is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible.Thank you for helping us light the way forward.