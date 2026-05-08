Event

Fun @ Hershey Park

🎉 It is fun @ Hershey Park this time. Brandywine-wallace Home And School Association Inc's is partnering with Hershey to bring you discounted tickets. Purchase the ticket now and use it anytime between April 3rd - January 3rd 2027. Note: You can reserve your tickets here by paying and we will do a bulk purchase on April 16th at the end of the sale. You will receive a copy of the ticket post that. Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can contribute our bit to make the BW experiences better for our children. Thank you for your support!