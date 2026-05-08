Brandywine-wallace Home And School Association Inc

Brandywine-wallace Home And School Association Inc

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Our mission

Brandywine-Wallace Home and School Association fosters community engagement and support for Brandywine Wallace Elementary. We organize events and initiatives to enhance student learning and well-being, ensuring a vibrant educational environment.
Past events
Past events
Spring Fair 2026
Event
Spring Fair 2026
May 8, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
435 Dilworth Rd, Downingtown, PA 19335, USA
More ways to support us
Fun @ Hershey Park
Event
Fun @ Hershey Park
🎉 It is fun @ Hershey Park this time. Brandywine-wallace Home And School Association Inc's is partnering with Hershey to bring you discounted tickets. Purchase the ticket now and use it anytime between April 3rd - January 3rd 2027. Note: You can reserve your tickets here by paying and we will do a bulk purchase on April 16th at the end of the sale. You will receive a copy of the ticket post that. Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can contribute our bit to make the BW experiences better for our children. Thank you for your support!
Get your tickets

Our website

https://brandywinewallacehsa.ptboard.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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