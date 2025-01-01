Bridges Community Resource Network Inc connects families to essential resources, fostering community support and enhancing educational opportunities for children, particularly through the Nikiski Parentshare Preschool program.
More ways to support us
Membership
Nikiski Parentshare Preschool Tuition
Online Tuition payments for students who are currently enrolled at Nikiski Parentshare.
Thank you for enrolling your child in Nikiski Parentshare Preschool. This enrollment fee holds your child’s spot and helps us prepare a safe, welcoming classroom with the materials and support they need to learn and grow.