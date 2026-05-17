Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated
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Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated
Our mission
Brooklyn Creative Reuse promotes sustainability and creativity by providing a space for the community to donate, shop, and learn about reusing materials. Their mission is to inspire innovative art practices while reducing waste in Brooklyn.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Volunteer at Brooklyn Creative Reuse's Store
Apr 8 - Jun 28
| 84 dates & times
254 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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Event
Bookbinding Workshop with Pashariko Bookbinding
May 27, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
254 36th St Space C244, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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Event
Upcycled Plastic Earring Workshop
Jun 5, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
254 36th St Space C244, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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Event
horse girl craft night
Jun 12, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
254 36th St Space C244, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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Event
Brooklyn Art Supply Swap
Jun 13, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
209 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
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Event
T-Shirt Yarn Workshop 🧶
Jun 20, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
254 36th St Space C244, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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Event
Make Your Own Labubu Workshop
Jun 25, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
254 36th St Space C244, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
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See more
Our website
https://brooklyncreativereuse.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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