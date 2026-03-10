Brookwood Center for Learning

Brookwood Center for Learning

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Our mission

Brookwood Center for Learning empowers adults with disabilities by providing purposeful work and community. Through innovative programs and immersive experiences, they promote dignity and meaningful engagement, fostering a culture of inclusion and support.
Events
Events
2026 TEACCH Training
Event
2026 TEACCH Training
Jun 16, 9:00 AM - Jun 18, 4:00 PM CDT
1752 Farm to Market 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Handbells for Everyone Workshop
Event
2026 Handbells for Everyone Workshop
Aug 27, 9:00 AM - Aug 28, 4:00 PM CDT
1752 Farm to Market 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423, USA
Get your tickets
The Brookwood Way™ Conference
Event
The Brookwood Way™ Conference
Sep 22 - Feb 25 | 2 dates & times
1752 Farm to Market 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Brookwood Room & Board
Event
Brookwood Room & Board
Experience Brookwood the way it was meant to be seen - from the inside! Our Room and Board experience invites guests to immerse themselves in The Brookwood Way of life staying right in the heart of the community - in the home of Citizens. Wake up to the rhythm of daily life on our Main Campus, share in the warmth and joy that defines our community and witness the firsthand the incredible spirit of our Citizens as they live, work and thrive. This is more than a visit - it's a front row seat to something truly extraordinary. Whether you're sharing a meal, taking in the sights of our working enterprises, or simply soaking in the energy of the community unlike any other, a stay at Brookwood will leave you inspired, moved and forever connected to the Citizens who call Brookwood home.
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Our website

https://www.brookwoodcommunity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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