Brookwood Center for Learning

Event

Brookwood Room & Board

Experience Brookwood the way it was meant to be seen - from the inside! Our Room and Board experience invites guests to immerse themselves in The Brookwood Way of life staying right in the heart of the community - in the home of Citizens. Wake up to the rhythm of daily life on our Main Campus, share in the warmth and joy that defines our community and witness the firsthand the incredible spirit of our Citizens as they live, work and thrive. This is more than a visit - it's a front row seat to something truly extraordinary. Whether you're sharing a meal, taking in the sights of our working enterprises, or simply soaking in the energy of the community unlike any other, a stay at Brookwood will leave you inspired, moved and forever connected to the Citizens who call Brookwood home.