Broomfield Islamic Community Center of Colorado

Broomfield Islamic Community Center of Colorado

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Our mission

The Broomfield Islamic Community Center of Colorado aims to establish Masjid Al Barakah as a hub for prayer, education, and community activities, fostering spiritual growth and unity among Muslims in the North Denver metro area.
More ways to support us
Dhul Hijjah Campaign | Masjid Al-Barakah
Donation
Dhul Hijjah Campaign | Masjid Al-Barakah
$155 of $10,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.masjidalbarakah.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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