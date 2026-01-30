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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA's Spirit Store

Welcome to our Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Spirit Store! 🛍️ Time to show off that Blue Jay spirit! Whether you’re looking for comfy tees, cozy hoodies or fun accessories, we’ve got all the gear to keep you and your family rocking that school spirit. Whether you’re cheering on our Blue Jays, supporting their activities or just spreading that happy Blue Jay energy, we’ve got everything you need to look good while doing it! And the best part? Every purchase helps support amazing field trips, cool student programs, fun events and all the little things that make Bryn Mawr Elementary the best place to learn and grow. Thank you for supporting our Blue Jay family and helping make this year full of fun, spirit and unforgettable moments! All sales are final and non-refundable, as all orders are placed by submission and in limited quantities. Happy shopping! 🌟 Your Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Alt text: photo of three Bryn Mawr teachers holding up the two winning designs from the 2024-2025 t-shirt contest.