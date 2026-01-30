Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA
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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA

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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA

Our mission

The Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA fosters community spirit and support for students through engaging activities and initiatives, enhancing educational experiences and promoting kindness within the school environment.
Past events
Past events
Valentine's Grams
Custom
Valentine's Grams
Jan 30, 8:00 AM - Feb 12, 11:59 PM PST
Bryn Mawr PTA Skate Night
Event
Bryn Mawr PTA Skate Night
Jan 23, 4:00 - 6:30 PM PST
22080 Commerce Wy, Grand Terrace, CA 92313, USA
More ways to support us
Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA's Spirit Store
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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA's Spirit Store
Welcome to our Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Spirit Store! 🛍️ Time to show off that Blue Jay spirit! Whether you’re looking for comfy tees, cozy hoodies or fun accessories, we’ve got all the gear to keep you and your family rocking that school spirit. Whether you’re cheering on our Blue Jays, supporting their activities or just spreading that happy Blue Jay energy, we’ve got everything you need to look good while doing it! And the best part? Every purchase helps support amazing field trips, cool student programs, fun events and all the little things that make Bryn Mawr Elementary the best place to learn and grow. Thank you for supporting our Blue Jay family and helping make this year full of fun, spirit and unforgettable moments! All sales are final and non-refundable, as all orders are placed by submission and in limited quantities. Happy shopping! 🌟 Your Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Alt text: photo of three Bryn Mawr teachers holding up the two winning designs from the 2024-2025 t-shirt contest.
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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Birthday Marquee
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Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA Birthday Marquee
Celebrate your Blue Jay’s big day on the school marquee 🎉Purchase a Birthday Marquee message and we’ll display your student’s name and birthdate during their birthday week.Your purchase supports the Bryn Mawr Elementary PTA’s work to fund field trips, student programs and school events that build a strong, connected school community. 💙
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Bryn Mawr 5th Grade Promotion Gear
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Bryn Mawr 5th Grade Promotion Gear
Celebrate your 5th graders in style 🎓Pick up Bryn Mawr promotion shirt to help your student mark this milestone and show their Blue Jay pride.Keep school spirit strong for your students as they get ready for what’s next. 💙Last day to purchase, Friday, April 17th.
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Bryn Mawr Kinder Promotion Gear
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Bryn Mawr Kinder Promotion Gear
Celebrate your kindergarteners in style 🎓Pick up Bryn Mawr promotion shirt to help your student mark this milestone and show their Blue Jay pride.Keep school spirit strong for your students as they get ready for what’s next. 💙Last day to purchase, Thursday, April 30th.
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Our website

https://www.instagram.com/brynmawrpta_rusd

Contact information

[email protected]
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