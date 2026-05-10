BSA SCOUTS 470
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BSA SCOUTS 470
Our mission
BSA Scouts 470 fosters youth development through outdoor adventures, leadership training, and community service, instilling values of teamwork, responsibility, and respect in Scouts while promoting lifelong skills and character growth.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Mohican Canoeing - June 2026
Jun 12, 5:00 PM - Jun 14, 10:00 AM EDT
22462 Wally Road, Glenmont, OH 44628
Get your tickets
Event
Sea Base 2027
Mar 8 - Apr 11
| 14 dates & times
73800 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Seven Ranges Summer Camp 2026
Jul 5, 11:00 AM - Jul 11, 11:00 AM EDT
7070 Meter Rd NE, Kensington, OH 44427, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2025-2026 Troop Dues
Sep 1, 5:00 PM - Aug 31, 8:00 AM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Sea Base 2027 Additional Payments
Jun 13, 10:00 AM - Jun 18, 8:00 AM EDT
73800 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
Get your tickets
See more
Our website
https://www.stcolumbkilleparish.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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