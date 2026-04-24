Bugbee School PTO
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Bugbee School PTO
Our mission
The Bugbee PTO fosters community and enhances educational experiences through fundraising and events, ensuring a vibrant school environment that supports students, families, and educators. Together, we celebrate tradition and invest in the future.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bugbee's 75th Anniversary Celebration and Auction
Apr 24, 6:00 PM - Apr 25, 9:00 PM EDT
50 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06107, USA
Our website
https://bugbee.whps.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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