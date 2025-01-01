Building Unity In The Community Incorporated
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Our mission
Building Unity In The Community Inc. fosters compassion and support for veterans and their families through community engagement, events, and resources, aiming to create a brighter, unified world for all.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Veterans Appreciation Ball
Jul 25, 4:00 PM - Jul 26, 6:00 PM EDT
2 10th St, Augusta, GA 30901, USA
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Our website
https://www.buildingunity.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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