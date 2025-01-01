Building Unity In The Community Incorporated

Building Unity In The Community Incorporated

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Our mission

Building Unity In The Community Inc. fosters compassion and support for veterans and their families through community engagement, events, and resources, aiming to create a brighter, unified world for all.
Events
Events
2026 Veterans Appreciation Ball
Event
2026 Veterans Appreciation Ball
Jul 25, 4:00 PM - Jul 26, 6:00 PM EDT
2 10th St, Augusta, GA 30901, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.buildingunity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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