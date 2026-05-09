Bulldog Pack

Bulldog Pack

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Our mission

Bulldog Pack fosters a supportive community where families and teachers collaborate to enhance opportunities for students at PEM schools, ensuring every student can grow, learn, and succeed.
Events
Events
Tat the Teacher 9-12
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Tat the Teacher 9-12
May 21, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
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Tat the Kids!
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Tat the Kids!
May 27 - May 28 | 2 dates & times
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Tat the Teacher 4-8
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Tat the Teacher 4-8
May 27, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
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Tat the Teacher PreK-3
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Tat the Teacher PreK-3
May 28, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
Tat the Kids!
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Tat the Kids!
📘 4th and 5th grade on May 27 before school.🖍️ Kindergarten to 3rd grade on May 28 at the end of the day.❤️‍🔥Choose a tattoo size and tell us your student's name.🎒Half of the funds will go towards future projects and needs at your student's school!🐾The other half of the funds will go to supporting the mission of the Bulldog PACK: to build a friendly, supportive community where families and teachers work together to help bring opportunities to our PEM schools, and to help every PEM student grow, learn, and succeed.
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Our website

https://pembulldogpack.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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