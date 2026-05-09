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Tat the Kids!

📘 4th and 5th grade on May 27 before school.🖍️ Kindergarten to 3rd grade on May 28 at the end of the day.❤️‍🔥Choose a tattoo size and tell us your student's name.🎒Half of the funds will go towards future projects and needs at your student's school!🐾The other half of the funds will go to supporting the mission of the Bulldog PACK: to build a friendly, supportive community where families and teachers work together to help bring opportunities to our PEM schools, and to help every PEM student grow, learn, and succeed.