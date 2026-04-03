CACD Capeverdean American Community Development Of Rhode Island

CACD Capeverdean American Community Development Of Rhode Island

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Our mission

Mission To connect, enrich, and advance the Cape Verdean community of Rhode Island + Vision Build a stronger community that honors the past, embraces the present, and empowers the future.
Events
Events
Kids Monthly Movie Night
Event
Kids Monthly Movie Night
Apr 3 - Dec 4 | 9 dates & times
120 High St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
Get your tickets
Ora di Kafe 2026
Event
Ora di Kafe 2026
Jan 25 - Jan 9 | 12 dates & times
120 High St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Building for Community Capital Campaign
Donation
Building for Community Capital Campaign
$0 of $1,400,000 goal
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Our website

https://cacdri.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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