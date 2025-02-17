CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund
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CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund

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CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund

Our mission

The CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund supports firefighters and their families in times of need, providing financial assistance for medical emergencies, memorials, and other hardships, ensuring their sacrifices are honored and their legacy of service continues.
More ways to support us
Contribute to the SD CAL FIRE Benevolent Fund
Donation
Contribute to the SD CAL FIRE Benevolent Fund
The CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund plays a crucial role in supporting the firefighting community. In the heartbreaking event of a firefighter’s death, the Benevolent Fund provides financial assistance to their family. The Fund also offers support to firefighters dealing with severe injuries, illnesses, or personal losses.The aftermath of tragedy often brings unexpected financial burdens, adding to the emotional strain on grieving families. The Benevolent Fund provides immediate and ongoing support, helping families with expenses such as medical bills, funeral costs, or even day-to-day needs during difficult times.Since its inception, the CAL FIRE San Diego Benevolent Fund has stood by our firefighting heroes and their families, ensuring they are cared for when it matters most. This vital support is made possible by the generosity of our community, through donations, sponsorships, and fundraising events.Your support makes a difference. Thank you for helping us honor and uplift the brave individuals who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe.
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Honoring Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi & Support for Her Family
Donation
Honoring Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi & Support for Her Family
$32,486 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
Support Chief Tim Fitzgerald & His Family
Donation
Support Chief Tim Fitzgerald & His Family
$44,440 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://sdcalfirebenevolent.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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