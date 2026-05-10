California High School Rodeo Association Inc, 3 District
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California High School Rodeo Association Inc, 3 District

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California High School Rodeo Association Inc, 3 District

Our mission

The California High School Rodeo Association District 3 fosters youth development through rodeo, promoting sportsmanship, responsibility, and community involvement while providing opportunities for students to excel in rodeo events.
Past events
Past events
2026 CHSRA District 3 Awards Banquet
Event
2026 CHSRA District 3 Awards Banquet
May 9, 5:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
3220 Riosa Rd, Sheridan, CA 95681, USA
6th Annual Rib Cook-Off
Event
6th Annual Rib Cook-Off
Apr 11, 3:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
17 Lincoln Blvd, Lincoln, CA 95648, USA
CHSRA District 3 Third Annual Crab-Feed Fundraiser Dinner
Event
CHSRA District 3 Third Annual Crab-Feed Fundraiser Dinner
Feb 20, 5:30 - 11:00 PM PST
65 McBean Park Dr, Lincoln, CA 95648
AWARDS BANQUET
Event
AWARDS BANQUET
May 2, 5:30 - 10:00 PM PDT
1104 J St, Marysville, CA 95901, USA
5th Annual Rib Cook-Off
Event
5th Annual Rib Cook-Off
Apr 5, 3:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
17 Lincoln Blvd, Lincoln, CA 95648, USA
CHSRA District 3 Crab-Feed Fundraiser Dinner
Event
CHSRA District 3 Crab-Feed Fundraiser Dinner
Feb 22, 5:30 - 11:00 PM PST
65 McBean Park Dr, Lincoln, CA 95648
2024 CHSRA DISTRICT 3 AWARDS BANQUET
Event
2024 CHSRA DISTRICT 3 AWARDS BANQUET
May 3, 5:30 - 10:00 PM PDT
3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650, USA
Event
CHSRA D3 4TH ANNUAL RIB COOK-OFF
Apr 6, 3:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
www.chsradistrict3.com
More ways to support us
CHSRA District 3 Scholarship Fund
Donation
CHSRA District 3 Scholarship Fund
Support the Future of District 3 RodeoYour gift to the CHSRA District 3 Scholarship Fund helps keep our rodeo athletes thriving—both in the arena and in the classroom. Every dollar directly supports graduating seniors as they take the next step in their education, carrying with them the grit, determination, and character built right here in District 3.By giving today, you’re investing in more than education—you’re backing the next generation of leaders who embody the true spirit of rodeo: hard work, responsibility, and respect.Join us in supporting their journey. Give today and make a lasting impact.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.chsradistrict3.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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