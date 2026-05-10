California High School Rodeo Association Inc, 3 District

Donation

CHSRA District 3 Scholarship Fund

Support the Future of District 3 RodeoYour gift to the CHSRA District 3 Scholarship Fund helps keep our rodeo athletes thriving—both in the arena and in the classroom. Every dollar directly supports graduating seniors as they take the next step in their education, carrying with them the grit, determination, and character built right here in District 3.By giving today, you’re investing in more than education—you’re backing the next generation of leaders who embody the true spirit of rodeo: hard work, responsibility, and respect.Join us in supporting their journey. Give today and make a lasting impact.