California Shore And Beach Preservation Association

California Shore And Beach Preservation Association

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Our mission

The California Shore and Beach Preservation Association advocates for sustainable coastal management, fostering collaboration on shore issues, advancing coastal science, and supporting community engagement to protect California's beaches and shorelines.
Past events
Past events
2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium
Event
2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium
May 11, 9:00 AM - May 12, 5:00 PM PDT
100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
More ways to support us
2026 Coastal Conditions Symposium Sponsorship
Donation
2026 Coastal Conditions Symposium Sponsorship
Thanks for your donation! Your sponsorship allows CSBPA to provide a high-quality program and enjoyable experience for attendees at the upcoming 2026 Coastal Conditions Conference in Santa Cruz🌍, and to provide lower-cost access for students and other community members in need of support.
Donate today
2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium - Optional Donation for Zoom Participation
Donation
2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium - Optional Donation for Zoom Participation
As of 4/2/26, the Symposium is sold out. However, CSBPA is pleased to offer free access to the symposium speaker sessions on Zoom to our waiting list. If you would like to join the symposium via Zoom, please send an email to : [email protected] the Zoom participation option is being provided free of charge, CSBPA asks to that you consider making a small donation. Your optional donation helps support open access to the 2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium and future events via our scholarships and our on-going work to protect and enhance the California Coast.CSBPA is committed to a more adaptable, sustainable California coast. Your gift strengthens coastal science dialogue, policy discussions, and professional development opportunities centered on our shorelines.
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Our website

https://www.asbpa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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