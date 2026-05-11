California Shore And Beach Preservation Association

As of 4/2/26, the Symposium is sold out. However, CSBPA is pleased to offer free access to the symposium speaker sessions on Zoom to our waiting list. If you would like to join the symposium via Zoom, please send an email to : [email protected]
the Zoom participation option is being provided free of charge, CSBPA asks to that you consider making a small donation. Your optional donation helps support open access to the 2026 California Coastal Conditions Symposium and future events via our scholarships and our on-going work to protect and enhance the California Coast.CSBPA is committed to a more adaptable, sustainable California coast. Your gift strengthens coastal science dialogue, policy discussions, and professional development opportunities centered on our shorelines.