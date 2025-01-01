California State Grange
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California State Grange

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California State Grange

Our mission

The California State Grange empowers communities through advocacy, education, and support for agriculture and rural life, fostering local engagement and sustainable practices to enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Events
Events
June Pancake Breakfast
Event
June Pancake Breakfast
Jun 7, 8:00 - 9:00 AM PDT
49 Grange Rd, Eureka, CA 95503, USA
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More ways to support us
Freshwater Grange Store
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Freshwater Grange Store
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Our website

https://www.freshwatergrange.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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