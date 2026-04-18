Cameo League Incorporated
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Our mission
Cameo League Incorporated empowers local artists and enriches the community through arts education and cultural events. We foster creativity and provide opportunities for artistic expression, making a lasting impact in Lancaster.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Live Auction Payments
Apr 18, 4:00 PM - Apr 22, 12:00 PM EDT
Custom
Silent Auction Payments
Apr 18, 4:00 PM - Apr 21, 10:00 AM EDT
Event
Black & White Gala Tickets
Apr 18, 6:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
129 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130, USA
Raffle
Louis Vuitton Purse Raffle Pre-Sale
Mar 11, 8:00 AM - Apr 18, 11:55 AM EDT
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More ways to support us
Shop
Black & White Gala SHOP
Purchases support the arts in Lancaster. 🎶
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Shop
Cameo League 2026 Festival Golf Outing
View shop
Our website
https://www.lancasterfestival.org/cameo
Contact information
[email protected]
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