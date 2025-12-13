Membership

Become a Member of Camp Wilkes, Inc.

Preserve a Legacy, Build the FutureBy becoming a member or corporate sponsor of Camp Wilkes, you do more than just support us—you become part of a cherished legacy. Your contribution directly preserves the natural beauty and historic charm of our beloved retreat, ensuring it remains a destination for adventure, reflection, and connection for generations to come.As a member, you’ll enjoy the profound pride that comes from sustaining this special place. As a sponsor, your business will build meaningful connections within the community, demonstrating a commitment to growth, nature, and shared experiences.Choose Your Membership Level & Make a Lasting ImpactBecoming a member allows you to play a vital role in shaping the future of this treasured retreat. Select the level that resonates with you and enjoy exclusive benefits.Yearly Individual Membership:$30 Member: Become an essential supporter of camp operations and programs.$100 Member: All of the above, plus a personalized membership plaque to display with pride.Lifetime Membership (One-Time Payment):$400 Lifetime Member: Receive a personalized membership plaque and permanent on-site recognition at Camp Wilkes, cementing your legacy as a cornerstone of our community.Why Become a Member or Sponsor?Support a Local Treasure: Your support helps us maintain trails, preserve historic cabins, and improve facilities, ensuring Camp Wilkes remains a sanctuary for all.Gain Recognition & Pride: Be acknowledged for your vital contribution. Take pride in knowing you’ve made a tangible, lasting impact on a beloved institution.Engage with the Community: Corporate sponsors gain valuable exposure through event promotions, marketing materials, and on-site signage, aligning your brand with a respected and heartfelt cause.Ready to secure the future of Camp Wilkes? Select your membership level and become a part of our story today.As always, tipping Zeffy is 100% optional!