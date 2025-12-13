Camp Wilkes Inc

Camp Wilkes Inc

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Our mission

Camp Wilkes Inc fosters community engagement through outdoor events and activities, promoting connection and joy among families and individuals in Biloxi, MS. Their mission is to create memorable experiences that strengthen community bonds.
Past events
Past events
Christmas on the Back Bay Vendor Fees
Custom
Christmas on the Back Bay Vendor Fees
Dec 13, 6:30 - 4:30 PM CST
2109 Camp Wilkes Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532, USA
Fall Into the Colors of Autumn, A Ladies’ Getaway Weekend
Event
Fall Into the Colors of Autumn, A Ladies’ Getaway Weekend
Oct 17, 5:00 PM - Oct 19, 10:00 AM EDT
2109 Camp Wilkes Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532, USA
More ways to support us
Become a Member of Camp Wilkes, Inc.
Membership
Become a Member of Camp Wilkes, Inc.
Preserve a Legacy, Build the FutureBy becoming a member or corporate sponsor of Camp Wilkes, you do more than just support us—you become part of a cherished legacy. Your contribution directly preserves the natural beauty and historic charm of our beloved retreat, ensuring it remains a destination for adventure, reflection, and connection for generations to come.As a member, you’ll enjoy the profound pride that comes from sustaining this special place. As a sponsor, your business will build meaningful connections within the community, demonstrating a commitment to growth, nature, and shared experiences.Choose Your Membership Level & Make a Lasting ImpactBecoming a member allows you to play a vital role in shaping the future of this treasured retreat. Select the level that resonates with you and enjoy exclusive benefits.Yearly Individual Membership:$30 Member: Become an essential supporter of camp operations and programs.$100 Member: All of the above, plus a personalized membership plaque to display with pride.Lifetime Membership (One-Time Payment):$400 Lifetime Member: Receive a personalized membership plaque and permanent on-site recognition at Camp Wilkes, cementing your legacy as a cornerstone of our community.Why Become a Member or Sponsor?Support a Local Treasure: Your support helps us maintain trails, preserve historic cabins, and improve facilities, ensuring Camp Wilkes remains a sanctuary for all.Gain Recognition & Pride: Be acknowledged for your vital contribution. Take pride in knowing you’ve made a tangible, lasting impact on a beloved institution.Engage with the Community: Corporate sponsors gain valuable exposure through event promotions, marketing materials, and on-site signage, aligning your brand with a respected and heartfelt cause.Ready to secure the future of Camp Wilkes? Select your membership level and become a part of our story today.As always, tipping Zeffy is 100% optional!
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Our website

https://www.campwilkesinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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