Canal Athletic Association Inc
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Canal Athletic Association Inc

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Canal Athletic Association Inc

Our mission

Canal Athletic Association fosters youth development through baseball and softball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement. We provide a safe environment for children to learn and grow, both on and off the field.
Past events
Past events
Canal Baseball and Softball Bat Raffle
Raffle
Canal Baseball and Softball Bat Raffle
Feb 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 21, 9:00 PM EDT

Our website

https://www.canallittleleague.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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