Canal Athletic Association Inc
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Canal Athletic Association Inc
Our mission
Canal Athletic Association fosters youth development through baseball and softball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement. We provide a safe environment for children to learn and grow, both on and off the field.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Canal Baseball and Softball Bat Raffle
Feb 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 21, 9:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://www.canallittleleague.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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