Caneadea Dam Day
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Caneadea Dam Day

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Caneadea Dam Day

Our mission

Caneadea Dam Day fosters community engagement through events that celebrate Caneadea Dam and Rushford Lake. They promote stewardship of natural resources while hosting educational and family-friendly activities to enhance local appreciation and care for the environment.
Events
Events
Event
Caneadea Dam Tour
Aug 8 - Aug 9 | 2 dates & times
7860 Mill St, Caneadea, NY 14717, USA
Get your tickets
Krolick's Dam Day Chicken BBQ
Event
Krolick's Dam Day Chicken BBQ
Aug 8, 3:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
7860 Mill St, Caneadea, NY 14717, USA
Get your tickets
Caneadea Dam Day's Single Day Boat Rental on Rushford Lake
Raffle
Caneadea Dam Day's Single Day Boat Rental on Rushford Lake
Aug 8, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Spring Bottom Farm's Meat Raffle
Raffle
Spring Bottom Farm's Meat Raffle
Aug 8, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Caneadea Dam Day's Shop
Shop
Caneadea Dam Day's Shop
Welcome to the Caneadea Dam Day’s Shop 🌊Every purchase here supports community events that celebrate Caneadea Dam, Rushford Lake, and our shared commitment to caring for this place we call home.Shop gear, prints, and more 🛶Wear and share your love for the lake at Caneadea Dam Day and all year long. Your order helps us host educational activities, family-friendly gatherings, and hands-on experiences that build local stewardship of our natural resources.
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Caneadea Dam Day's Single Day Boat Rental on Rushford Lake
Raffle
Caneadea Dam Day's Single Day Boat Rental on Rushford Lake
Reserve your single-day boat rental for Caneadea Dam Day on Rushford Lake 🚤 and enjoy a full day on the water while supporting community events and lake stewardship. Provided by Seager Marina on Rushford Lake. Must be 25 years and older to win.Your rental helps the RLLA host family-friendly activities, care for the shoreline, and highlight the natural beauty of Caneadea Dam. Fill out this form to secure your spot, review rental details, and confirm your commitment to safe, respectful fun on the lake. 🌊
View raffle

Our website

https://www.rushfordlake.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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