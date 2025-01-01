Raffle

Caneadea Dam Day's Single Day Boat Rental on Rushford Lake

Reserve your single-day boat rental for Caneadea Dam Day on Rushford Lake 🚤 and enjoy a full day on the water while supporting community events and lake stewardship. Provided by Seager Marina on Rushford Lake. Must be 25 years and older to win.Your rental helps the RLLA host family-friendly activities, care for the shoreline, and highlight the natural beauty of Caneadea Dam. Fill out this form to secure your spot, review rental details, and confirm your commitment to safe, respectful fun on the lake. 🌊