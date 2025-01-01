Canyon Academy FC
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Canyon Academy FC empowers young athletes through structured soccer training, focusing on technical skills and development to nurture future footballers. Our mission is to transform daily play into impactful training experiences.
Events
Events
Event
Canyon Academy FC World Cup Viewing Party
Jun 12, 5:30 - 8:30 PM MST
19888 N 73rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Training Camp (June 15-19)
Jun 15, 9:00 AM - Jun 19, 12:05 PM MST
2133 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Elite Training Camp (July 6-10)
Jul 6, 9:00 AM - Jul 10, 1:00 PM MST
2133 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.canyonacademyfc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by