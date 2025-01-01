Canyon Academy FC

Canyon Academy FC

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Our mission

Canyon Academy FC empowers young athletes through structured soccer training, focusing on technical skills and development to nurture future footballers. Our mission is to transform daily play into impactful training experiences.
Events
Events
Canyon Academy FC World Cup Viewing Party
Event
Canyon Academy FC World Cup Viewing Party
Jun 12, 5:30 - 8:30 PM MST
19888 N 73rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308, USA
Get your tickets
Training Camp (June 15-19)
Event
Training Camp (June 15-19)
Jun 15, 9:00 AM - Jun 19, 12:05 PM MST
2133 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA
Get your tickets
Elite Training Camp (July 6-10)
Event
Elite Training Camp (July 6-10)
Jul 6, 9:00 AM - Jul 10, 1:00 PM MST
2133 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.canyonacademyfc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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