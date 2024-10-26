Captain John P Monahan Post Vfw 12136
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Our mission
Captain John P Monahan Post VFW 12136 is dedicated to supporting veterans through community engagement and assistance programs. Their mission is to empower veterans, ensuring they receive the help and resources they need to thrive.
Past events
Past events
Event
PIG Pickin
Oct 26, 11:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
8083 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707, USA
Event
2024 Annual Car Show
Oct 5, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Greenway Square - 2230 Orson Dr.- Indian Land, SC
Our website
https://vfw12136.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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