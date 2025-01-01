CARE For Ethiopia
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Our mission
CARE For Ethiopia empowers communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable development initiatives. Our mission is to create lasting change and improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations in Ethiopia.
Events
Events
Event
HOPEww Ethiopia Volunteer Program
Jun 21, 4:00 PM - Jul 5, 5:00 PM GMT+3
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
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More ways to support us
Donation
Grand African Run 5K to support CARE For Ethiopia
$0 of $10,000 goal
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Our website
https://careforethiopia.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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