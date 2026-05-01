Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement
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Our mission
The Care Moor Foundation empowers communities through civic engagement, education, and support for students. We strive to uplift lives and foster positive change by connecting resources and opportunities to those in need.
Events
Events
Event
Moor's Golf Club Invitational
May 29, 12:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
395 E Richton Rd, Crete, IL 60417, USA
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Event
2026 Emancipation Ball Sponsors
Jun 18, 7:00 PM - Jun 19, 12:00 AM CDT
1414 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60608, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.caremoors.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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