Caring Matters Industries
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Caring Matters Industries

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Caring Matters Industries

Our mission

Caring Matters Industries works to reduce food insecurity amongst low-income and homeless individuals in Colorado Springs. By providing consistent, nutritious, chef-prepared food, we promote health, personal growth, and dignity.

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🌟 Help Us Feed Our Community! 🌟At Caring Matters Industries, we believe that meaningful change begins with individuals like you. Your acts of kindness, financial contributions, and valuable time all play a crucial role in advancing our mission. Together, we can provide essential nutrition to those in need and work towards a more hopeful and safe community for everyone.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our growing goals.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://caringmattersindustries.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

(720) 767-0105

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