CARMICHAEL BEAVERS SWIM TEAM

CARMICHAEL BEAVERS SWIM TEAM

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Our mission

The Carmichael Beavers Swim Team fosters youth development through swimming, promoting strong strokes, self-discipline, and confidence. Our community-driven programs ensure affordability and fun, empowering kids to excel both in and out of the pool.
Past events
Past events
Carmichael Beavers Swim Team Information-Registration Skate Night Fundraiser
Event
Carmichael Beavers Swim Team Information-Registration Skate Night Fundraiser
Feb 12, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PST
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841, USA
Fall Skate Night 2025
Event
Fall Skate Night 2025
Nov 11, 4:00 - 6:00 PM PST
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841, USA
Swim-a-Thon dinner
Custom
Swim-a-Thon dinner
Jun 26, 5:00 PM - Jun 30, 5:00 PM PDT
4925 Dewey Dr, Fair Oaks, CA 95628, USA
The Carmichael Beavers swim team turns 60 🎉 Let's celebrate together!
Event
The Carmichael Beavers swim team turns 60 🎉 Let's celebrate together!
Feb 25, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841, USA
End-of-Season Olympic-Themed Carb Feed Fundraiser
Event
End-of-Season Olympic-Themed Carb Feed Fundraiser
Jul 17, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
More ways to support us
Carmichael Beavers Swim Team Registration Payment
Membership
Carmichael Beavers Swim Team Registration Payment
Pay your registration fees through Zeffy.
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Donations Welcome!
Donation
Donations Welcome!
$399 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
BEAVER GEAR
Membership
BEAVER GEAR
Suit up in BEAVER Gear 🦫💙 to show your Carmichael spirit on deck, in the stands, and around town. Every item helps keep our swim program fun, welcoming, and affordable for families.
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Our website

https://carmichaelbeaversswim.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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