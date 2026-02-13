The Carmichael Beavers Swim Team fosters youth development through swimming, promoting strong strokes, self-discipline, and confidence. Our community-driven programs ensure affordability and fun, empowering kids to excel both in and out of the pool.
Past events
Past events
Event
Carmichael Beavers Swim Team Information-Registration Skate Night Fundraiser
Feb 12, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PST
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841, USA
Event
Fall Skate Night 2025
Nov 11, 4:00 - 6:00 PM PST
4700 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841, USA
Custom
Swim-a-Thon dinner
Jun 26, 5:00 PM - Jun 30, 5:00 PM PDT
4925 Dewey Dr, Fair Oaks, CA 95628, USA
Event
The Carmichael Beavers swim team turns 60 🎉 Let's celebrate together!