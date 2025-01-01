Our mission
Carolina Border Collie Rescue is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Border: Collies across the Carolinas. Our all-volunteer team works tirelessly to provide these dogs with loving homes and support their needs, ensuring a better future for them. Interested in VOLUNTEERING? We have something for just about everyone: fostering (including short-term), events, administrative, home evaluations, vet care calls, shelter searches, writing thank you notes and more! Apply via our website: cbcr.org.
Our website
https://cbcr.org/
Contact information