Carolina Border Collie Rescue

Carolina Border Collie Rescue

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Our mission

Carolina Border Collie Rescue is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Border: Collies across the Carolinas. Our all-volunteer team works tirelessly to provide these dogs with loving homes and support their needs, ensuring a better future for them. Interested in VOLUNTEERING? We have something for just about everyone: fostering (including short-term), events, administrative, home evaluations, vet care calls, shelter searches, writing thank you notes and more! Apply via our website: cbcr.org.

More ways to support us
CBCR Shop
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CBCR Shop
Welcome to the CBCR Shop 🐾 — Every t-shirt and piece of merchandise you grab here — and anything extra you choose to add — goes straight to work supporting the dogs in our program and the mission behind our rescue. Learn more about what we do at cbcr.org.We're an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescuing Border Collies across the Carolinas. Shop a little, give a little, and wag a lot — thank you for being part of the pack. 💙Herding love your way, The CBCR Crew 🐾
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Our website

https://cbcr.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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