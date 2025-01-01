Carolina Border Collie Rescue

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CBCR Shop

Welcome to the CBCR Shop 🐾 — Every t-shirt and piece of merchandise you grab here — and anything extra you choose to add — goes straight to work supporting the dogs in our program and the mission behind our rescue. Learn more about what we do at cbcr.org.We're an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescuing Border Collies across the Carolinas. Shop a little, give a little, and wag a lot — thank you for being part of the pack. 💙Herding love your way, The CBCR Crew 🐾