Carolina Training Group NSCC
Our mission
Carolina Training Group NSCC empowers youth through maritime training, fostering leadership, discipline, and teamwork. We aim to develop responsible citizens and promote maritime skills essential for personal and professional growth.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
TI-VA-2601 Maritime Industrial Arts
Jul 19, 1:00 PM - Jul 25, 2:00 PM EDT
Danville, VA, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.seacadets.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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