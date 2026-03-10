Carolina Training Group NSCC

Carolina Training Group NSCC

Our mission

Carolina Training Group NSCC empowers youth through maritime training, fostering leadership, discipline, and teamwork. We aim to develop responsible citizens and promote maritime skills essential for personal and professional growth.
Events
Events
TI-VA-2601 Maritime Industrial Arts
Event
TI-VA-2601 Maritime Industrial Arts
Jul 19, 1:00 PM - Jul 25, 2:00 PM EDT
Danville, VA, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.seacadets.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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