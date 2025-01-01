Carroll Lutheran School
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Carroll Lutheran School
Our mission
Carroll Lutheran School provides an exceptional education rooted in faith, leadership, and service. Our mission is to empower students to thrive academically and spiritually, fostering a legacy of excellence and community impact.
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Our website
https://www.clsedu.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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