Carroll Lutheran School
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Carroll Lutheran School

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Carroll Lutheran School

Our mission

Carroll Lutheran School provides an exceptional education rooted in faith, leadership, and service. Our mission is to empower students to thrive academically and spiritually, fostering a legacy of excellence and community impact.
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Our website

https://www.clsedu.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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