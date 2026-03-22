CASA at UofM

CASA at UofM

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Our mission

CASA at UofM empowers the Chaldean American community through cultural preservation, economic development, and humanitarian aid initiatives. We honor our heritage while building a stronger future for our homeland and its people.
Past events
Past events
20th Annual Live From Babylon Tickets
Event
20th Annual Live From Babylon Tickets
Mar 21, 9:00 PM - Mar 22, 2:00 AM EDT
215 N Main St #300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, USA

Our website

https://ninevehrising.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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