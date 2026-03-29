Casa Myrna Vasquez Inc

Casa Myrna Vasquez Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

Casa Myrna Vasquez Inc empowers survivors of domestic violence through shelter, advocacy, and education. Their mission is to create a safe community, promote healing, and advocate for social change to end violence against women and families.
Past events
Past events
Casa Myrna Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser
Event
Casa Myrna Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser
Mar 29, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
40 Ray Ave, Burlington, MA 01803, USA

Our website

https://www.casamyrna.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by