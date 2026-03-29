Casa Myrna Vasquez Inc
Subscribe
Our mission
Casa Myrna Vasquez Inc empowers survivors of domestic violence through shelter, advocacy, and education. Their mission is to create a safe community, promote healing, and advocate for social change to end violence against women and families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Casa Myrna Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser
Mar 29, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
40 Ray Ave, Burlington, MA 01803, USA
Our website
https://www.casamyrna.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by