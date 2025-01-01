Cass County Fair Youth Livestock Buyers Club and Sale Committee

Membership

Cass County Fair Youth Livestock Buyers Club Memberships

The Cass County Fair Youth Livestock Show and Buyer’s Club Sale Committee exists to support and empower youth livestock exhibitors by fostering a positive and rewarding experience for youth involved in livestock projects. Through strong partnerships with local businesses and community supporters, we promote agriculture awareness, connect the public to the origins of their food, support youth through livestock sales, and recognize those who invest in the future of agriculture by supporting our youth.