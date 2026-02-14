Catalyst Study Hall

Catalyst Study Hall

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Our mission

Catalyst Study Hall empowers youth through engaging educational programs and community events, fostering a supportive environment where every child can thrive and feel valued. We celebrate learning and connection to build brighter futures.
Events
Events
End of Year Catalyst Celebration!!
Event
End of Year Catalyst Celebration!!
May 28, 8:30 - 12:00 PM PDT
7801 Hazel Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662, USA
Get your tickets
Catalyst Study Hall First Annual Gala
Event
Catalyst Study Hall First Annual Gala
May 30, 6:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Fun Run T-Shirts
Shop
Fun Run T-Shirts
Get your Fun Run T-shirt here!Every purchase you make goes directly to help us buy a new playground! Catalyst Study Hall
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Our website

https://www.catalysthall.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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