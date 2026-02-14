Catalyst Study Hall
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Our mission
Catalyst Study Hall empowers youth through engaging educational programs and community events, fostering a supportive environment where every child can thrive and feel valued. We celebrate learning and connection to build brighter futures.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
End of Year Catalyst Celebration!!
May 28, 8:30 - 12:00 PM PDT
7801 Hazel Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Catalyst Study Hall First Annual Gala
May 30, 6:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
Fun Run T-Shirts
Get your Fun Run T-shirt here!Every purchase you make goes directly to help us buy a new playground! Catalyst Study Hall
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Our website
https://www.catalysthall.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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