Catskills Agrarian Alliance Inc. - Sponsor of Chenango Food Alliance

Donation

Help Move One Local Farmer’s Cow to Local Families

We’re working with Greene Pasture Ranch to move one cow into local food access for the second phase of the 2026 Spring Round.This is not a general donation.This is a specific action.A local farmer has a cow that needs to move now.If we don’t act, it leaves the community.We’re stepping in to keep it here — and turn it into food for local families.One animal → processed locally → distributed to families in our communityWhy This MattersFarms operate on biological timelines.When an animal reaches the end of its useful life, the farmer must act.Most of the time, that means the animal leaves the region.This keeps it here.What Your Support DoesOnce fully funded:- The farmer is paid fairly- The animal is processed at a USDA-inspected facility- The beef is distributed directly to local familiesThis single cow will provide approximately: ~400–500 lbs. of beef→ ~1,600–2,000 mealsHow This Works (and Why It Matters)Nothing happens until this is fully funded.That means:No risk to the farmerNo partial executionNo unclear use of fundsEvery dollar is tied directly to this animal.Funding GoalWe need to raise: $3,800.00 (Total Required Funding)This covers:Animal valueProcessingTransportationSponsor a Portion of the CowYou can fund a piece of this directly:• $100 → ~25 meals• $250 → ~60 meals• $500 → ~120 meals• $1,000 → Major SponsorOr sponsor by the pound (50 lbs. / 100 lbs.)Why This Is Different?- Most donations go into a system.- This one doesn’t.- This is:One farmerOne animalOne clear outcomeYou will know exactly what your support made possible.Help Us Move This CowOnce we reach 100%, we authorize processing and begin distribution.Until then — nothing moves.Donate now to help us reach the goal.Funding WindowApril 1 – April 30, 2026We’ll share updates as each milestone is reached.Fiscal SponsorshipChenango Food Alliance operates under fiscal sponsorship with Catskills Agrarian Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donations are processed through our sponsor and restricted to the Meat the Need program.