Cave Spring Historical Society Inc
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Cave Spring Historical Society Inc
Our mission
The Cave Spring Historical Society Inc preserves and promotes the rich history and culture of Cave Spring, Georgia. Through educational programs and community events, they engage the public in understanding and appreciating local heritage.
Past events
Past events
Event
Cave Spring Annual Polar Plunge
Jan 1, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EST
Rolater Dr, Cave Spring, GA 30124, USA
Event
Cave Spring Polar Plunge
Dec 31, 10:00 - 10:30 PM EST
13 Old Cedartown Rd, Cave Spring, GA 30124, USA
Event
Cave Spring Ghost Tours
Oct 24 - Oct 25
| 2 dates & times
24 Broad St, Cave Spring, GA 30124, USA
Custom
Sponsership
Oct 11, 8:55 AM - Oct 12, 5:00 PM EDT
13 Old Cedartown Rd, Cave Spring, GA 30124, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership
Cave Spring Historical Society Inc's Memberships
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Our website
https://www.cavespringhistoricalsociety.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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