Cedcas Health And Wellness
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Our mission
Cedcas Health and Wellness is a Christian 501c3 nonprofit organization working in partnership with a local nonprofit in Costa Rica empowering vulnerable families by nurturing hope, healing, and health—thus helping to transform one family at a time.
More ways to support us
Donation
A Place of belonging in memory of Aziel Picado
$1,350 of $30,000 goal
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Donation
Donate to Change Lives
$5,746 of $15,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.cedcas.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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