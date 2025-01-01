Cedcas Health And Wellness

Cedcas Health And Wellness

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Our mission

Cedcas Health and Wellness is a Christian 501c3 nonprofit organization working in partnership with a local nonprofit in Costa Rica empowering vulnerable families by nurturing hope, healing, and health—thus helping to transform one family at a time.
More ways to support us
A Place of belonging in memory of Aziel Picado
Donation
A Place of belonging in memory of Aziel Picado
$1,350 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
$5,746 of $15,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.cedcas.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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