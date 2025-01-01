Center for Global Africa

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Garvey: The Legacy Film Campaign

Garvey: The Legacy FilmDear Supporters: We are reaching out to you today with a call to action that is both urgent and deeply rooted in the legacy of self-empowerment, and the pursuit of justice for the great Honorable Marcus Mosiah Garvey.Marcus Garvey was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the liberation of African people worldwide. His legacy as a champion for economic independence and justice has endured for generations, but his story remains incomplete. Garvey’s conviction, wrongful imprisonment, and the subsequent miscarriage of justice in his case are still a powerful reminder of the systemic injustices that continue to affect marginalized communities today in the USA and throughout the world.This film is not just about telling the history of one man; it's about addressing the broader issues of oppression, political persecution, and the ongoing fight for economic justice in the 21st century for People of African Descent.Why This Film Matters:Justice for Marcus Garvey: By telling Garvey's story, we aim to raise awareness about the wrongful actions taken against him and his movement, calling for a renewed focus on economic freedom and empowerment for People of African Descent. Inspiration for Change: Garvey's resilience and vision for black empowerment resonate today, and his fight for justice still has the power to inspire future generations.Advocating for Reform: This film is a catalyst for change. But we need your help.We’ve launched a campaign to bring this important film to life, engage young people, leaders and others who have used their voices and influence to address the injustice and for the rest of the world who need to know the Garvey Exoneration Story and participate in the work ahead. With your contributions, we can ensure that Garvey’s story is told authentically and the movement grows.How You Can Help:Donate: Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a tangible impact on the creation and distribution of this film and organizing of the Pan-African movement.Spread the Word: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and social media networks to amplify our message.Engage: Join us in the conversation about justice reform, share your thoughts, and help us build a community that believes in systemic change.Together, we can make sure that Marcus Garvey’s legacy is honored with the strength and unity it always deserved.Thank you for standing with us in this crucial moment. We look forward to having you as part of this transformative journey. Enjoy the movie trailer & spread the word! www.legacymovementfilm.comIn solidarity,Center for Global Africa & Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development"The 21st Century Exoneration Movement for Marcus Mosiah Garvey"